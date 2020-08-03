Californians Are Renting Out Their Pools By The Hour
With a recent heatwave and coronavirus closing public pools, some Californians are flexing their entrepreneurial muscles. A start-up company called Swimply lets people who own pools rent them out by the hour. One couple in Los Angeles has made nearly $7000 by allowing strangers to come to their home to use the swimming pool. As of Sunday, 165 pools were listed. Some were described as “kid-friendly” and others were “resort-like.” The running rental rates were from $30 to $75 dollars an hour. Would you rent your pool? Would you pay to go over to a stranger’s house to swim?