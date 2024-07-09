‘Call Her Daddy”s Alex Cooper was afraid she’d “throw up” while interviewing Miley Cyrus

On her hit podcast Call Her Daddy, Alex Cooper has interviewed multiple celebrities and musicians, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks, John Mayer, Post Malone and Jane Fonda. But she tells WSJ. Magazine’s “The One” video series that one particular guest made her so nervous that she was afraid she was going to throw up.

“I’m such a big Miley Cyrus fan. Hannah Montana, through and through. My entire childhood. I have all the albums, I went to the concerts,” Cooper reveals. “So I think the most nervous I ever was was for the Miley Cyrus interview because she was really the first celebrity I had ever interviewed.”

“I was like Alex, just get your name out and ask her at least five questions without, like, throwing up,” she adds. That being said, Cooper says she was surprised that Miley, who appeared on Call Her Daddy back in 2020, was so open about everything.

During the chat, Miley revealed that she lost her virginity to her future husband Liam Hemsworth at age 16 and that she was attracted to girls before she was into guys. In fact, one famous quote from the interview is Miley saying, “When I was 11 years old, I used to think Minnie Mouse was super f****** hot. Which is so good because I ended up on Disney, so my odds went up.”

