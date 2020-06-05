Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Now Have In-Game Black Lives Matter Message
You’ll see Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and War Zone with new messages in support of Black Lives Matter as you load up your next game.
The statement reads: “Our community is hurting, the systemic inequalities our community experiences are once again center stage. Call of Duty and Infinity Ward stand for equality and inclusion. We stand against the racism and injustice our Black community endures. Until change happens and Black Lives Matter, we will never truly be the community we strive to be.”
Infinity Ward is pledging to “do a better job” of blocking racist speech and usernames in its games. A tweet mentioned Infinity Ward planned to ban thousands of racist names, but says, “we know we have more to do.”