Cam Shares Her Experiences Working with Harry Styles and Sam Smith
Cam has shared the stage with Harry Styles, Faith Hill and Smokey Robinson. She’s also written songs for superstars like Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith, but as we learn in this episode of Spout Podcast, Cam has interests and experience beyond music.
We find out why she’s taken up astrology, how studying physiology at Berkeley and Stanford has helped her in both her personal and professional life, and listen to her dive into the science of human beings and their attachment styles.
