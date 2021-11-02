      Weather Alert

Cam Shares Her Experiences Working with Harry Styles and Sam Smith

Nov 2, 2021 @ 2:17pm

Cam has shared the stage with Harry Styles, Faith Hill and Smokey Robinson. She’s also written songs for superstars like Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith, but as we learn in this episode of Spout Podcast, Cam has interests and experience beyond music.

We find out why she’s taken up astrology, how studying physiology at Berkeley and Stanford has helped her in both her personal and professional life, and listen to her dive into the science of human beings and their attachment styles.

Want more Spout?

        

Popular Posts
Mark Zuckerberg changing Facebook to ‘Meta’
The New “Tiger King 2” Trailer Has Arrived!
Adam Levine Clarifies His Viral Reaction To A Fan Jumping On Stage
The First “Buzz Lightyear” Trailer with Chris Evans Is Here!
Britney Spears Is Still Mad At Her Family And Says “I Want Justice”
Connect With Us Listen To Us On