CAM Workers: Someone Paid Ransom to Release Haitian Hostages, They Don’t Know Who
BERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Someone paid an unknown amount of ransom money to help free some of the 17 missionaries in Haiti.
But it wasn’t Christian Aid Ministries and the Berlin-based organization says they don’t know who it was.
That money was supposed to set all the captives free in early December, but the Haitian gang only released three of them.
Most of the group members were held for two months until the remaining 12 staged a dramatic escape on December 16.