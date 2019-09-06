Camila Cabello Deleted Twitter Years Ago For Her Self Confidence
While a great source of entertainment and connection for us all, social media can occasionally stifle self confidence and bring negativity into our lives. We’ve all had those moments where we see pictures and posts that make us feel self conscious about our flaws or where we are in life. I know I’ve had those times pretty often. Well so did Camila Cabello, and she decided she wasn’t going to invite that energy in anymore!
Camila Cabello says she deleted Twitter from her phone three years ago in order to “protect my energy.” The “Senorita” singer told her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, about being self-conscious when reading what people say about her online. Cabello says she sends tweets from her phone then has her mother send screenshots of the responses, “I want it to be things I can relate to, things from the heart, I do it to protect my energy…I can’t do that if I care about what people think. I can’t do that if I’m trying to please,” says Cabello.
Just goes to show you that no matter where you are in your life, we all critique ourselves a little too hard sometime. So just remember no matter what people say about you or where you are in life, don’t be so hard on yourself, and let the positive aspects about you be your focus. Protect your energy.