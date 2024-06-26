Camila Cabello describes new album in four (unexpected) words

Camila Cabello has said a lot of things about her upcoming album C, XOXO, including that it’s “the most confident I’ve been.” When asked to describe it in three words, though, she picked an interesting variety.

Camila was asked the question during an interview with 11-year-old influencer Taylen Biggs. She responded, “Lip gloss. A lot of lip gloss mentioned in my album. It’s a very girly album. Friendship. I feel like there’s a lot of that theme of just, like, appreciating your friends.”

“And then I would say number three is blue, because there’s a lot of blue in my album, a lot of the color blue,” she added.

Taylen also asked Camila to reveal a piece of advice she got from another artist that she’s never forgotten. Turns out the artist was Taylor Swift, who Camila recalled meeting at the VMAs when she was 16 or 17 and still in Fifth Harmony.

“I was having a hard time getting out of this creative rut,” she said. So she asked Taylor, “What would you say if you’re having a lot of self-doubt and you feel a little stuck?”

“I don’t even know if she remembers, it was so long ago, but she said, ‘When that happens to me, just keep writing through it. Just keep doing it,’” Camila recalled. “‘Just keep writing. Don’t stop. Don’t freeze.’”

“Sometimes self-doubt or insecurity kind of, like, freezes us,” Camila said. “And you’re like, ‘… I have to figure this out and I have to feel amazing before I keep going.’ But the truth is that you have to actually sometimes keep going … and then one day you’re gonna look back on that and be like, ‘Oh, I’m the other side of that now.’”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.