Camila Cabello marks six-year anniversary of debut album: “THANK YOU”

Camila Cabello‘s debut solo album, Camila, was released on January 12, 2018, and on January 12, 2024, she took to her Instagram Story to reminisce about the career milestone.

“Today is six years since my first album came out,” she wrote. “The moments we shared during this cycle were precious. Thank you.”

“We were making the album in L.A. and I was so young and away from home, recovering from a friendship breakup, feeling quite lonely,” she added. “Now it just reminds me of the sweetness of the [Never Be the Same] tour.”

She then posted a screenshot of the lyrics of the song “In the Dark” from the album: “Who are you when it’s 3 a.m. and you’re all alone/ and L.A. doesn’t feel like home?”

“Clearly a common theme,” she noted. “the L.A. slander on this album was real.”

She finished the series with a post of the lyrics of the album’s #1 hit “Havana” and ended, “THANK YOU.”

Camila was a massive success, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200. It made her the first female artist to do so with a first charting effort since Ariana Grande‘s Yours Truly in 2013. The album topped the chart the same week she hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Havana,” making her the first woman to do so since Adele in 2015.

