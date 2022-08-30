Camila Cabello once dreamed of *this* pop superstar falling in love with her

Camila Cabello and ‘The Voice’ colleagues; Tyler Golden/NBC

Camila Cabello was in a long-term relationship with Shawn Mendes, but it turns out that she once dreamed of being romanced by a different Canadian singer/songwriter.

Camila made a video called “My First Time” to promote her upcoming stint as a coach on NBC’s The Voice, and in it, she talks about her first concert. “The first concert I begged my parents to go to was a Justin Bieber concert,” she recalls. “We got these tickets … they were, like, a scam and ended up being these seats all the way up in the nosebleeds.”

“And when I got there, I was so sad I cried because I could not see Justin Bieber. He was like an ant!” she laughs. “And my mom and my friend were like, ‘Well, at least we’re here,’ and I was just, like, so boy crazy, I was like, ‘He was gonna spot me in the crowd! We were gonna fall in love!’”

Camila also reveals that her first job was singing on the reality competition show The X Factor at age 15. Of course, that’s where she got her start, as part of the group Fifth Harmony.

Camila will make her coaching debut on the new season of The Voice starting September 19 on NBC. She’ll join John Legend, Blake Shelton and Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, in the big red chairs. Her Battle Advisor will be Charlie Puth.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.