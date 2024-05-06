Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Camila Cabello reveals release date of new album

May 6, 2024 1:42PM EDT
Share
Geffen/Interscope

We finally know when Camila Cabello‘s new album will arrive.

She announced the news on Instagram on April 6: The project titled C, XOXO will be out June 28. The cover shows Camila licking a blue lollipop, which has turned her tongue blue. There’s also an explicit content warning sticker on the cover.

So far, the only song we’ve heard from C, XOXO is the single “I LUV IT.” It’s available for preorder now.

Speaking to Paper magazine, Camila said of the album, “This is the most confident I’ve been. I’ve learned from all of those times where I’ve been like, ‘Okay, maybe I listened to that person and I wavered a little bit.’ I tried to see what didn’t feel good. And I didn’t do it again.”

Camila also told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that she’s playing a character on the album that her new aesthetic — blonde hair and what she calls “the baby pink color, the lip gloss” — has helped her create. She said, “[It’s] my villain arc. My hyper-femme villain arc.”

C, XOXO is the follow-up to Camila’s 2022’s Familia.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Jelly Roll begs for a role on his favorite TV show: “Please call me”
2

Billy Joel Serenades His Ex-Wife With The Song He Wrote For Her
3

Drew Barrymore teams with Justin Bieber’s drew house for new capsule collection
4

Music notes: Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift and more
5

Dua Lipa talks dealing with online hate: “I get a real kick out of proving people wrong”