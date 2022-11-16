Camila Cabello reveals she quit ‘The Voice’ ﻿to audition on ‘﻿The X Factor’

Trae Patton/NBC

Camila Cabello‘s life could have gone differently had she chosen to stick with The Voice a decade ago.

The singer told Access that it “is true” she had auditioned for the reality singing competition, of which she now serves as a coach.

“I never said this publicly before. I think I auditioned… with ‘Respect’ by Aretha Franklin,” Camila reminisced, before admitting she doesn’t “know if I can say the rest of the story.”

“I did audition for The Voice… I did make it in, like the producer round, not like the TV round. I never auditioned for, like, the coaches,” she confirmed.

So, what caused Camila’s change of heart? It was her stubborn crush on Harry Styles, who was enjoying his rise to superstardom as part of One Direction, thanks to the British version of The X Factor.

She admitted, “I really wanted to meet One Direction and I knew that they were going to perform for The X Factor. So, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna risk it and not do The Voice.’”

The risk paid off because she “did end up meeting One Direction” as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Camila said she’s happy things worked out the way they did and joked she made a “pretty wild move.”

Camila previously revealed on James Corden‘s “Carpool Karaoke” that her crush on Harry made her audition for The X Factor, where her teenage self hoped they would meet and “fall in love.”

