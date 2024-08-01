Camila Cabello says she’s been “going thru it lately” in emotional post

Camila Cabello is opening up to her fans.

“going thru it lately,” the singer wrote on Instagram Wednesday. In the photo, Camila is lying in her bed as she snaps a picture of herself in the mirror.

“feels like sometimes there is heartache everywhere i look, within me and around me,” Camilla wrote. “and i try my best to show up for my friends, my fans and the people that show up for me but it’s hard to pour from what feels like an empty cup.”

She continued, “if I am a part of your life and i disappear sometimes, that’s probably why.”

Camila insinuates she’ll be taking a break and says she’ll be right back after she gets some “warm honey and stitches for this head and heart.”

She also said she’ll return from her “trips to hell” hotter, funnier and smarter. At the end of her caption, Camila wrote, “field notes : 27 is messy, gilded.”

Her vulnerable post comes after the pop star reunited with her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes in July, when they were spotted sitting next to each other at the Copa América final in Miami, Florida.

