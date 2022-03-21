      Weather Alert

Camila Cabello to perform, Lizzo to host and perform on 'SNL' next month

Mar 21, 2022 @ 3:01pm

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Lizzo are both returning to Saturday Night Live next month.

Camila will make her second appearance on SNL as a musical guest on April 9. Her new album, Familia, drops April 8. The guest host that night will be Jake Gyllenhaal.  Hmm…Camila and Taylor Swift are friends, so things might get awkward.

Meanwhile, Lizzo will both host and perform on April 16. It’ll be her second time as a musical guest, but her first time hosting. She’s promoting her Prime Video reality competition series Watch Out for the Big Grrls, which debuts March 25.

