Camila Cabello Was The One To End Things Again With Shawn Mendes

Shawmila is no more and Camila Cabello was “the one who ultimately decided to end things.” A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that Shawn “is very upset” that they couldn’t make it work. But the insider said “A lot of their old problems started coming back after spending so much time together.”

Another source said they initially were “excited at the possibility” of getting back together. “It felt really nostalgic and all those initial feelings they had for each other when they first started dating came flooding back … but after a few months, they remembered why they split in the first place.”

Dang it.