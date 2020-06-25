      Weather Alert

‘Camp What If’ Goes Virtual, Registration Deadline is Thursday

Jun 25, 2020 @ 5:45am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a virtual summer camp for middle schoolers; the end result might be a changed community.

“Camp What If” is online this year, as hosted by Canton-based non-profit TomTod Ideas.

Previous projects were a bike-sharing program and anti-bullying curriculum.

And the best news for kids in the Canton City School District: the city via federal funds is paying the $150 fee.

Thursday is the final day to regioster.

The three-week camp starts July 6th.

