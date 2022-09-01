Canal Fulton Bank Robbery Suspect Had Tracking Device on Car

CANAL FULTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Area law enforcement suspected an Akron man out on parole might be behind a series of robberies.

Their decision to place a tracking device on his vehicle ends in his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint filed in federal court, 28-year-old Jacob Onusic traveled to the Apple Creek Bank location on Locust Street in Canal Fulton last Friday.

He forced employees into the vault where he grabbed an undetermined amount of money.

He was arrested soon afterward, crashing his car in an Akron neighborhood and even assaulting officers, according to the complaint.