Canal Fulton Promposal Goes Viral
By Kayleigh Kriss
|
Apr 19, 2019 @ 12:56 PM

It’s prom time and promoposals are happening! This week at Northwest High School in Canal Fulton one of the young ladies, Maddy, was given some puzzle pieces to put together. As she neared the completion she realized there was one piece missing. Just then Cam, a student in the intensive needs class, walked in and gave her the final piece. It read, ‘you and me prom’. Cam is non-verbal so he used his tablet to officially ask her. And Maddy was in tears saying yes! Watch the video here!

