      Weather Alert

Canalway Revises Towpath Trail Guidebook

May 7, 2021 @ 4:21am

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – If you like taking in the Towpath Trail between Cleveland and New Philadelphia including western Stark County, you may want to pick up a copy of the newly-revised 146-page Towpath Companion.

There’s even info on work being done on “missing links” along the hike and bike trail in Cleveland and near Bolivar and New Philadelphia.

The maps are easier to read with this redesign of the book.

It’s available at the Ohio and Erie Canalway Coalition website.

Popular Posts
Tiffany & Co Launches Engagement Rings for Men
The Hall of Fame Concert for Legends has been Announced! Rock fans and Country fans GET READY!
Cheetos, Doritos Face Off in ‘Flamin’ Hot’ Social Media Contest
Give A Nurse In Your Community Some Shine And They Could Win A HUGE Gift Basket!
Lawsuit Claims Bagel Bites Don't Contain Enough Real Cheese or Tomato Sauce