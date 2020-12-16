      Weather Alert

Candied Walnuts

Dec 16, 2020 @ 12:59am

These are a great treat any time of year, but especially during the holidays!  They also make a great topping for a winter salad (maybe we’ll have one of those coming soon!).

There was a lot of trial and error that went into the recipe, but here’s what we came up with:

1 cup of walnuts

1 tbs of butter

1/4 cup of sugar

Additional sugar for coating and salt

Combine in a pan and stir for 4-5 minutes over medium heat being careful not to let the butter get too hot.

Spread the walnuts on a piece of parchment paper and sprinkle with additional sugar and salt.

Popular Posts
What You Need to Know About Pop-Up Testing in Canton on Wednesday
Taylor Swift Donates To Ohio Foodbank After Fan Makes Christmas Display Inspired By One Of Her Songs
taylor swift
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: Superfan McKinley Reviews Taylor's New Album
Time Reveals Finalists For 2020 Person Of The Year
makeup pallete
My Chemical Romance Has A New Makeup Line