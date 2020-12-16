Candied Walnuts

These are a great treat any time of year, but especially during the holidays! They also make a great topping for a winter salad (maybe we’ll have one of those coming soon!).
There was a lot of trial and error that went into the recipe, but here’s what we came up with:
1 cup of walnuts
1 tbs of butter
1/4 cup of sugar
Additional sugar for coating and salt
Combine in a pan and stir for 4-5 minutes over medium heat being careful not to let the butter get too hot.
Spread the walnuts on a piece of parchment paper and sprinkle with additional sugar and salt.