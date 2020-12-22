Candy Cane Caprese

I’m back with more cheese and bread. Message me for more fitness tips. Just kidding, but for real there’s something about a basically no prep, no mess appetizer that just gets me excited! This Caprese board is perfect for any time, of course, but when you arrange it in the shape of a candy cane you really up your festive vibe.
What you need:
French bread, sliced thin and brushed with olive oil and toasted
Pre-sliced mozzarella
2 small tomatoes, thinly sliced
Fresh basil
Balsamic Vinegar
What to do:
Bush olive oil on french bread slices and toast for 3-4 minutes at 350 degrees
Arrange sliced tomatoes and mozzarella in the shape of a candy cane
Complete the board with the toasted bread, balsamic and basil