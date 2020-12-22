      Weather Alert

Candy Cane Caprese

Dec 22, 2020 @ 12:59am

I’m back with more cheese and bread.  Message me for more fitness tips.  Just kidding, but for real there’s something about a basically no prep, no mess appetizer that just gets me excited!  This Caprese board is perfect for any time, of course, but when you arrange it in the shape of a candy cane you really up your festive vibe.

What you need:

French bread, sliced thin and brushed with olive oil and toasted

Pre-sliced mozzarella

2 small tomatoes, thinly sliced

Fresh basil

Balsamic Vinegar

What to do:

Bush olive oil on french bread slices and toast for 3-4 minutes at 350 degrees

Arrange sliced tomatoes and mozzarella in the shape of a candy cane

Complete the board with the toasted bread, balsamic and basil

