Canton Adding More Cameras, Shot Spotters, License Plate Readers

Feb 24, 2021 @ 4:53am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is moving forward with an expansion of its high-tech policing system.

The city will add 25 Wi-Fiber cameras, four shot-spotter devices and five license plate readers along parts of West Tusc, 13th Street and Wertz Avenue NW and Maryland Avenue SW.

The Wi-Fiber system already has 58 cameras and additional shot-spotters and license plate readers in place.

The estimated $640,000 expense for the fiber and system will be paid out of Issue 13 funding.

