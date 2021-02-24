Canton Adding More Cameras, Shot Spotters, License Plate Readers
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is moving forward with an expansion of its high-tech policing system.
The city will add 25 Wi-Fiber cameras, four shot-spotter devices and five license plate readers along parts of West Tusc, 13th Street and Wertz Avenue NW and Maryland Avenue SW.
The Wi-Fiber system already has 58 cameras and additional shot-spotters and license plate readers in place.
The estimated $640,000 expense for the fiber and system will be paid out of Issue 13 funding.