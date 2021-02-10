Canton Adds to Airport Fund Designed to Bring New Air Service to CAK
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton is putting $25,000 in comprehensive plan monies into the JobsOhio Commercial Air Service Fund for the Akron Canton Airport, hoping to entice an airline to establish new flights to key destinations.
The fund matches all grants four-to-one, meaning the goal of $700,000 translates into a $3.5 million revenue guarantee for an airline.
The state of Ohio recently approved the funding plan.
Air service has fallen off at CAK because of the pandemic.