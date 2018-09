The Pups and the Tigers teamed up with the United Way of Greater Stark County to fight hunger! Mayors Kathy Catazaro-Perry and Tom Bernabei came together last Friday with a team of volunteers to help make trays of lasagna to kick off United Way of Greater Stark County’s third annual “Stone Soup” event. Their efforts will provide an estimated 270 meals. All sauce that was used to make the lasagna was donated by Mids!