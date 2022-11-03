Photo: Jesse Naul, Alpha Media

The Powerball is up to $1.5 billion with a cash out option of $745 million, so people are looking for any advantage they can find when it comes to winning it. At this point, the odds of winning the full jackpot are 1 in 292 million. While we aren’t sure if it will increase your odds, we decided to look for some of the luckiest places in the area to buy lottery tickets. Here are some of the Canton area lottery retailers with big wins in recent years.

Canton area locations with $1,000,000+ winners

11/1/2022 – $1,000,000 Cash Celebration Scratch Off Fishers Foods 5215 Fulton Dr NW, Canton

9/30/2021 – $1,000,000 40th Anniversary Millions Perry Drive Thru 5824 Navarre Road SW, Canton

6/30/2020 – $1,000,000 Mega Millions Circle K 4163 Portage St North Canton

5/31/2018 – $1,000,000 Extreme Millions East Canton Bells Store 102 Nassau St., East Canton

4/1/2018 $1,400,000 Twenty 20s – Jerzee’s Sports Grille Belden 5260 Dressler Road, Canton

8/11/2017 – $1,000,000 Mega Millions Buehlers 7138 Fulton Dr NW Canton

7/12/2016 – $1,000,000 Scratch Off Perry Drive Thru 5824 Navarre Road SW, Canton

Canton area lottery retailers with big wins

6/24/2022 – $150,000 Whole Lotta 500s Get Go 104 Raff Rd, Canton

1/18/2022 – $100,000 Speedway #9110 A Very Merry Holiday Countdown 4334 Hills & Dales Rd NW, Canton

10/22/2021 – $888,130 Lucky Numbers Jerzee’s Sports Grille – Belden 5260 Dressler Road, Canton

2/4/2021 – $100,00 Bingo Times 10 Woodlawn Food Mart – 1910 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton

11/4/2020 – $150,000 Fast Cash GS Sheera Company LLC, 550 North Main Street, North Canton

8/26/2020 – $150,000 Treasure Hunt Speedway 2122 Navarre Rd SW, Canton

If you’re struggling with gambling addiction, there is help. If your gambling has negatively impacted your life or the lives of people you love, the National Council on Problem Gambling has resources available, as does the Ohio Lottery’s Keep It Fun Ohio program.