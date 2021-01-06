Canton-Area Man Gets Up Close During DC Protest
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton-area man was up close and personal to the protest in Washington on Wednesday.
Luke Simon says he was 20-feet away from the front line of protestors at the top of the Capitol steps.
He says he wasn’t pushing through the barricades, but was filling in behind people who were.
The 26-year-old Trump supporter says he came to hear the president speak and hoped his presence there would be enough to show objection to the certification of Joe Biden as president.
Simon says he didn’t observe people going inside the Capitol, but several people told him that they had been in the building.