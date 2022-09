COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Supreme Court has suspended the law license of a Canton attorney for one year after a complaint was filed by the Stark County Bar Association.

Seth Arkow will also need to receive ethics and law office training.

The bar had received word of Arkow’s failure to file the proper paperwork in two divorce cases from 2019 and 2020.

The complaint was filed in December.