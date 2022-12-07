Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

December 7, 2022 1:06PM EST
Share
Canton Bakery Issues Recall for Pepperoni Rolls

 

From the Canton City Health Department’s facebook page:
Norcia Bakery is voluntarily recalling its Original Pepperoni Rolls due to a miscalculation of approved ingredients in the manufacturing process. The product was produced in 12 oz. bags with dates from November 21, 2022 to December 5, 2022 and were available for sale between November 21, 2022 and December 5, 2022 in local retail locations in Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne, and Carrollton Counties. Customers who have purchased this product should dispose of it or return it to the location it was bought.

Popular Posts

1

The Last Elton John Giveaway Ever
2

The 12 Days Of Mixmas
3

The Significance Of The 2022 Massillon Tigers Football Season
4

The Best Christmas Lights In Northeast Ohio
5

Mix 94-1's "Christmas Mix" - Powered by Malone University & Dominic Fonte