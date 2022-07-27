Canton Bars, Restaurants Bet on Sports Gambling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Over a thousand Ohio bars and restaurants are trying to get a sports gambling kiosk, with over 30 applications from businesses in Stark County.

In fact, 16 are from applications with a Canton address.

Compare that to 27 for all off the city of Cleveland.

These are the “Class C” licenses that involve just a kiosk.

The deadline to apply is August 15 to be up and running for the January 1 “first bet”.

The 1000 establishments already got pre-approval from the Ohio Lottery Commission.

Next, they’ll be checked out by the Casino Control Commission.