Canton BBB Advice for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping
By WHBC
|
Dec 8, 2018 @ 9:15 AM

(WHBC) – As of Saturday, there are only about two weeks-worth of shopping before Christmas.

It may mean you’re in a hurry to get things done.

The Canton-based Better Business Bureau office says “how” you pay for items can keep you from being ripped off.

The BBB says a credit card is preferable, though a debit card with either “Visa” or “Mastercard” on it will also keep you protected.

The Better Business Bureau says there’s not a lot new in the way of scams, but the “bad guys” are persistent as ever.

Here’s a link to the BBB’s Scam Tracker page.

