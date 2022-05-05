Canton Business Receives National Small Business Week Award
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – This week is National Small Business Week, and one Canton employer is getting special recognition.
CEO Bob Vitale of Midwest Industrial Supply will receive the SBA’s Northern Ohio Exporter of the Year award at a virtual celebration later this week.
The company’s environmentally-friendly solutions for dust, friction and unstable soil in the workplace can be found all around the world.
About 100 employees work at Midwest’s facilities on Madison Court and 3rd Street SE.