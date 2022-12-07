Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait

December 7, 2022 4:50AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department.

They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though.

It’s supply chain issues, once again.

The department found one 2022 model that meets its specifications.

That one should be added to the fleet soon.

The cost, $329,000.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city has as many as five ambulances on the road 24 hours a day.

