Canton Buying New Vehicles in 2022: Appropriate, Then Wait
December 7, 2022 4:50AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The city of Canton has approved the purchase of four new ambulances for the fire department.
They won’t be able to take delivery of most of them for a year though.
It’s supply chain issues, once again.
The department found one 2022 model that meets its specifications.
That one should be added to the fleet soon.
The cost, $329,000.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says the city has as many as five ambulances on the road 24 hours a day.