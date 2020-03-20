      Breaking News
Canton City Public Health Closing Counter, Other Changes

Mar 20, 2020 @ 3:55am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Public Health is suspending purchases of birth and death records at the counter starting Friday.

There are other options for those purchases.

Here’s the information from the health department:

• Order On-Line with a credit card.

• Order by phone by credit card. Dial 330.489.3231 Option 1…

——–

A number of larger banks are making decisions about hours and services, including Home Savings Bank, which is closing all of its branches except by appointment.

Huntington and Chase Banks are also making changes.

