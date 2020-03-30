      Breaking News
Canton City Public Health Releasing More Info

Canton City Public Health Releasing More Info

Mar 30, 2020 @ 4:48am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health is releasing more information three days a week on Stark County cases of COVD-19.

As of Friday when there were 21 documented cases in the county, 14 were males and 7 were females.

Six required hospitalization, three of them in the ICU.

76% of the patients had a cough, the most common symptom.

Some of these patients have already recovered.

As of Sunday, the county had 29 cases.

There’s another update on the website on Monday.

Popular Posts
Sarah Quinn's Furry Friends Encourages Adoptions and Supporting Local Shelters During Social Distancing
Submit Your Community Event
Become a Mix 94.1 Intern!
Win $1000 Hartville Hardware Gift Card with SourceBook 2019!
Terms Of Use