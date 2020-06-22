Canton City Public Health Spraying for Mosquito Control
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mosquito spraying begins in Canton on Monday, weather permitting.
The city’s public health department says the spraying is taking place earlier this year based on surveillance and mosquito traps around town.
The spraying is done 9 p.m. to midnight Monday and Tuesday.
It could be delayed until Wednesday and Thursday for rain or windy conditions.
Here are the areas to be sprayed, according to Canton City Public Health:
1. East boundary of Wertz Ave. NW and west boundary of Whipple Ave. NW from north city limit line to
Tuscarawas St. W
2. East boundary of Fulton Rd. NW and west boundary of I-77 from 25th St. NW to Tuscarawas St. W
3. East boundary of Harrison Ave. NW and west boundary of I-77 from 38th St. NW to 25th St. NW
4. East boundary of Cleveland Ave. NW and west boundary of city limits from north city limit line to 38th St. NW
5. East boundary of Raff Rd. SW and west boundary of Whipple Ave. SW from Tuscarawas St. W to 13th St. SW
6. East boundary of Harrison Ave. SW and west boundary of city limits from 17th St. SW to 21st St. SW including
dead ends in area
7. East boundary of Market Ave. S and west boundary of I-77 from Tuscarawas St. W to Navarre Rd. SW
8. East boundary of Warner Rd. SE and west boundary of Market Ave. S from 11th St. SE to south city limit line
9. East boundary of Pekin Dr. SE and west boundary of Berger Rd. SE from north city limit line to south city
limit line
10. East boundary of Richmond Ave. NE and west boundary of Daleford Ave. NE from Lesh Ave. NE to 30th St.
NE
11. East boundary of Harrisburg Rd. NE and west boundary of Maple Ave. NE from Spangler Ave. NE to
Mahoning Rd NE
Residents with respiratory ailments should take necessary precautions to protect themselves and beekeepers should
protect their hives.
Questions should be directed to Environmental Health Supervisor, Gus Dria at gdria@cantonhealth.org or
330.438.4647.