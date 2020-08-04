Canton City School District Announces Reopening Plan

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Earlier this afternoon the Canton City School District released its updated reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Below is a direct copy of the press release issued from the school district.
Classes will resume on August 24 for all students in the Canton City School District; however, all CCS students will work remotely from home through September 7.
Superintendent Jeff Talbert said that the evolving plan allows the district time to monitor the ever-changing COVID-19 outlook and prepare a learning environment that is safe for both students and staff.
While many large urban districts have decided to go remote for the first semester, Talbert said those districts are in counties at a higher risk level on the Ohio Health Advisory System.
“We chose not to go completely remote at this time because, at our current county level of yellow, we feel we can open safely. Our families deserve the same options as every other family in Stark County,” Talbert emphasized. “Families who understand the risks and want that choice, should have that choice.”
Talbert and his team have been working closely with Canton Health Department officials and are putting the maximum safety protocols in place.
“We know the spike in COVID-19 cases is expected during the flu season, which normally begins around the end of the first grading period,” said Talbert. “By providing face to face instruction for families that choose it during the first quarter, we will be able to seamlessly transition into virtual learning should the need arise based on a spike in cases during the flu season.”
Beginning August 24, students will only come to school to pick up devices, food, and to complete necessary paperwork. After each student receives a device, teachers and staff will focus on social and emotional well-being, building relationships, and gathering information from families.
Families still have a choice of a blended model in grades 6-12, a five day per week model in grades Preschool through 5, or a 100 percent remote model in grades Preschool through 12.
Parents are asked to fill out the survey at (link) which will remain open through August 7. Starting on September 8, the district will begin a staggered start for students who have chosen face-to-face learning (blended 6-12, every day Preschool-5.) Talbert said starting with small groups of students will allow staff to reinforce safety protocols.
On days when students are not in school during the staggered start, they will be interacting with CCS teachers online participating in teacher-designed lessons. Talbert adds that this plan not only gives the district more time to monitor the spread of the virus in the community after the majority of the county returns to school, but also allows us time to receive necessary safety supplies, equipment, and technology, some of which are delayed due to high demand.
“We will use this time wisely, as we implement a professional development plan for teachers, staff, students, and families, and to plan for coordinating instruction in both the virtual and face to face learning environments,” he said, adding, “We are committed to offering face-to-face classes in this school year to those who want it, but, we must be prepared to pivot if conditions in our community change.” Details will be shared with families as they become available. Visit www.ccsdistrict.org for the latest updates.