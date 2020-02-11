Canton City Schools Fires Employee for Using Excessive Force on Student
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An employee on the safety and security team for the Canton City School district was fired yesterday after it was determined he used excessive physical force on a 6 year old student.
The School board voted to fire Shawn T Poole, who had been an employee with the district since 2017. The Canton Repository says Poole used excessive force in an incident on January 21, when he attempted to stop a kindergartner from running out of the cafeteria at McGregor Elementary school.
Officials say Poole failed to follow the proper procedures and guidelines that he was taught to use in a situations like the one he was in.