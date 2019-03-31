Canton City Schools React to death of Student

The Canton City School District has issued the following statement upon hearing of the death of one of it’s students:

The Canton City School District would like to extend its deepest sympathy to the family and friends of our student Sylvia McGee. Sylvia was in the eighth grade at our Compton Learning Center’s Connections Program. We will have our counselors available there on Monday and at the STEAMM Academy @ Hartford, where she previously attended and had many friends. District support will be available for those who are struggling with grief for as long as they are needed following this tragedy. We ask that you keep Sylvia’s loved ones, classmates, and our district in your thoughts as we mourn her loss.

Barbara J. Maceyak

Interim Superintendent, Canton City School District