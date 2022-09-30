Canton City Schools Superintendent Breaks Down Proposal with Pam Cook

When is all this happening? How much will this cost? What happens to the athletics facilities? Where exactly will the school go? Who all will be affected by this? All these questions loomed after Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Talbert proposed Canton McKinley High school move from it’s current location near the Hall of Fame and move downtown near the Timken Campus. Superintendent Talbert joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details involved, goals behind the move, next steps in the process, and more.