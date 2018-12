The NFL owners voted today and announced that the 2020 NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Canton and Cleveland had combined to work with the Browns to try and convince the NFL that the 2020 Draft should be held in Ohio splitting the 3 day event between Canton and Cleveland.

The two cities also had a bid in for the NFL Draft in 2019 as well and failed, but were hopeful that they would get the major event in the year 2020.