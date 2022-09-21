Canton Council Approves Funding for Supplemental City Cleanup Program

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s lots to be done to make neighborhoods in the city of Canton look better.

So council has agreed to spend around $250,000 annually in American Rescue Plan Act funds to supplement what the city already does in mowing vacant lots and more.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says large items are being dumped on dead end streets and there are even trees and bushes growing into the sidewalks and roadways.

This started as a trial program with three contractors last month, and it has been successful.

More contractors will be solicited now.

Despite all the work that still needs to be done, the mayor reminds residents it’s up to them to keep their neighborhoods clean, and the city can offer help with any major cleanup.

Canton City Public Health offers a Beautify a Neighborhood program.

And you can report neighborhood problems at the website seeclickfix.com