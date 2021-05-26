Canton Council Creates Fund for Rescue Plan Monies
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Taking the first steps in preparing to spend a lot of federal money.
Canton City Council has passed an ordinance, creating a fund for receipt of over $63 million in American Rescue Plan monies.
That’s the $1.9 trillion act passed in March.
Mayor Tom Bernabei says there are a lot of requirements for how the money is to be spent.
So, council will eventually be approving different programs funded by portions of that fund.