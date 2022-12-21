Canton Council Keeps Pay Raises to 3-Percent

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council was in a generous holiday mood the other night, passing out three-percent pay raises as part of two different ordinances.

In one of them, 254 management and non-bargaining unit members will be getting an increase on January 1, while most elected officials including the mayor will also see three-percent increases as part of a second ordinance.

Elected leaders might have taken a 7-percent-plus increase based on current law and last year’s CPI, but the mayor wanted increases at three-percent.

Raises for judges are handled by state statute.