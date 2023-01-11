Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Council OK’s New 2-Year Contracts With AFSCME Locals

January 11, 2023 5:49AM EST
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s labor peace in Canton for the next two years.

The final two agreements with two AFSCME locals have been approved by City Council.

Both unions had ratified the two-year deals earlier.

The 373 clerical, labor and 911 employees are receiving a 4-percent pay increase in 2023 and a 2-percent increase next year, retroactive to January 1.

There’s also a thousand-dollar COVID bonus payable this year.

