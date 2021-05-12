      Weather Alert

Canton Council Rezones, Replats for Future

May 12, 2021 @ 5:20am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s a way to set up properties in Canton for their next useful purpose.

City Council has gone along with Planning Commission recommendations, changing the zoning designation for 25 different parcels of land, including the property that now makes up the Skyland Pines Golf Course.

It will now be zoned “light industrial”.

There are rumors that Amazon is interested in the property, but the property has not been listed for sale and it remains open for business.

Also a replat of the Canton Centre Mall property was approved, making it into five different parcels.

One of them is the former Macy’s store which is in the process of being sold.

Popular Posts
TikToker Banned From Disney for Life
Farmer Builds Wall of Poop on Property After Dispute With Neighbor
Kentucky Derby Winner Fails Drug Test, Trainer Bob Baffert Denys Allegations
Meet Champion! The Three-Legged Pup Who Wants To Join YOUR Family!
Krispy Kreme Dishes Out Freebies For High School And College Graduates