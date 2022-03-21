Canton Engineer: New Amazon Access Intersection to be Done by July
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Amazon tells WHBC news the under-construction fulfillment center along Columbus Road and Kirby Avenue NE will not be opening until 2023.
But the Canton engineer’s office still has a deadline of this July 15 to build a new access intersection to the huge facility.
So look for work to begin soon on Route 62 near the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.
They’ll be moving the intersection with Rebar Avenue a few hundred feet west, and effectively taking the “kink” out of the road.
There will also be a new entrance to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office complex on the south side of the intersection.
And a traffic light.
The $3 to 4 million project is being fully paid for by the developer, which also plans to have the building ready by mid-July.
