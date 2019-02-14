Canton Excited To Host Championships Again

(WHBC) – Officials with Visit Canton are very excited that Canton will once again get to show off what it’s all about during the OHSAA Football State Championships in the fall.

Executive Vice President Tonja Marshall says the OHSAA realizes how much this community puts into hosting the title games.

“Everyone in this community is what it’s really all about, it’s the support and passion and the operations that are done so seamlessly.”

On with WHBC’s Gary Rivers, Marshall says the staff at the Pro Football Hall of Fame has done a great job putting on the event.

“We give them all of the credit for putting on a wonderful show for the OHSAA and making it possible for us to host the event here in our community.”

Before last fall’s title games, Marshall said the economic impact to the area would be around $6.6 million.

In addition to Canton hosting the football championship again this fall, Akron will be hosting the high school baseball state tournament, which she says will have an economic impact on the Canton area as well.

On Thursday, the OHSAA announced Canton would be hosting the football title games for the third year in a row.