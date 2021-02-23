      Weather Alert

Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra Headed for Retirement, Served 29 Years

Feb 23, 2021 @ 4:14am

CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra is retiring from the city in one week from Tuesday, March 2.

The chief made the announcement Monday, saying he’s been fortunate to serve as firefighter, paramedic, captain, battalion chief and ultimately chief of the department for the last five years.

He was with the department for 29 years.

Garra says the thousands of emergency responses he was on always reminded him that life is brief.

Popular Posts
“She Wasn't Hanging Out At A Club” Over $100k In Donations Come In For Single Mother Arrested For Leaving Children While At Work
Listen- Dave and Jimmy: (Kelsey's) Driver's License
luke combs
Luke Combs Apologizes For His Past Use Of Confederate Flags
A Big Emoji Redesign Is On The Way!
Fortnite
Fortnite Hosting a Short Film Festival