Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra Headed for Retirement, Served 29 Years
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Fire Chief Tom Garra is retiring from the city in one week from Tuesday, March 2.
The chief made the announcement Monday, saying he’s been fortunate to serve as firefighter, paramedic, captain, battalion chief and ultimately chief of the department for the last five years.
He was with the department for 29 years.
Garra says the thousands of emergency responses he was on always reminded him that life is brief.