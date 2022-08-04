Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Canton Firefighters Rescue Woman from Middle Branch

August 4, 2022 5:03AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480WHBC) – A woman who Canton firefighters say spent 24 hours in the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek just east of I-77 between Monday and Tuesday evenings is hospitalized at Aultman.

Her condition is not known.

A boater pulled her from the water.

She had apparently jumped from a bridge.

The fire department used high angle rescue techniques from 160 feet above the creek off Riley Circle SE.

Fire crews were said to have been heavily exposed to poison ivy in the rescue effort.

