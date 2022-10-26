Canton Firefighters Work Large Warehouse Fire Near Downtown

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A major fire in the downtown area of Canton has a number of streets closed, including Cherry Avenue NE near 6th Street.

At last check, a vacant five-story building on 6th Street two blocks east of Cherry was still burning on all levels.

A fire department spokesman says there have been several building collapses.

The city’s building and demolition departments are at the scene.

No injuries at last check.

The building housed a toy manufacturing business back in the 50s and 60s.

5th and 6th Streets, Orchard Avenue and the adjacent railroad track are also closed.

It’s a fire that has nearly every city firefighter on scene.