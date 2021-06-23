      Weather Alert

Canton ‘Funds’ More Police, Pushes for Victim Advocates

Jun 23, 2021 @ 6:27am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of enhancements coming to the Canton Police Department, though one of them is a “maybe”.

The department will add its own victim advocates, on top of those at the county level, if the city gets a federal innovative policing grant.

City council approved adding two victim advocates.

And, one “for sure”: eight new cadets have been sworn in, bringing the department up to 168 officers.

Police Chief Jack Angelo says he’s like the department at 175 officers.

